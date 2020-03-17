Novant Health offers virtual doctor’s visits so you can get treatment without leaving your home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Virtual care means never having to leave your home to get better.

Doctors at Novant Health tell us they've seen more patients take advantage of telemedicine during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I think people are asking for the service, but we are also trying to push that as an option to patients for a patient that may be older or have health problems, that we can accomplish our mission with a video visit instead of bringing them out in the community when we are practicing social distancing," said Dr. Travis Howell, with Novant Health. "That's a big help for them."

Social distancing is at an all-time high, and virtual visits are allowing people to follow those guidelines without compromising their health.

At Novant Health, there are three ways to connect online. Patients can describe their symptoms through an online questionnaire, request on-demand video calls or schedule video visits, and use the TytoHome medical exam kit

To use TytoHome, you must purchase the portable exam kit. You can find a link on Novant Health's website.

