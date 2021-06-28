Novant Health making COVID house calls in Piedmont

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Home bound patients who want a COVID shot now have the chance to get one. For the first time in the Winston-Salem area, Novant Health is providing vaccinations through its House Call program.

Dave Grover was very excited to get his COVID shot on Monday morning. His nurse provided the countdown.

“OK, this is an exciting moment. On the count of 1,2,3.” And with a quick stick, Grover was on his way to fulfilling a task he worked so hard to achieve.

“I’ve been trying hard since the first of the year to be able to get this vaccine,” Grover said.

Grover is bed ridden, so the only way he could get his COVID vaccine was for the vaccine to come to him.

“Unbelievably grateful,” Grover said. “I want to be a part of the solution and not a part of the problem.”

Grover is the first of many home bound patients Novant Health will vaccinate through its House Call program.

Katherine Caster of Novant Health was glad she could be there to see Grover get his shot.

“It was a beautiful thing to see one more person have access to this vaccine, and we are a part of the solution,” Caster said.

The House Call staff will return to give Grover his second shot. And he’s is looking forward to the day he’s fully vaccinated.

“It will be nice not to wear a mask when people are around,” Grover said.

Novant Health’s House Call program is providing at home COVID vaccines through its many partnerships with public and private health care providers.