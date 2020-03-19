Novant Health hospitals to restrict all visitors amid coronavirus pandemic

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Novant Health will restrict all visitors in an effort to control COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses.

On Thursday afternoon, the health care system released the following statement:

To protect the health and safety of patients and team members, Novant Health is further limiting visitation in all acute care facilities in North Carolina. As of Friday, March 20, at noon, no visitors will be permitted in our acute care facilities except for laboring mothers and patients who are minors (under age 18). Laboring mothers may have one partner and one birth support person accompany them. Minors under 18 may have one visitor, parent or guardian. As a reminder, visitors who meet these exceptions must be healthy (no cough, fever or flu-like symptoms) and at least 13 or older unless seeking medical care. Additional exceptions may be granted in special circumstances, such as end-of-life care.

This is another proactive step Novant Health is taking to care for patients during the novel coronavirus outbreak as it anticipates seeing more presumptive positive COVID-19 cases in the community. Novant Health will continue to limit entrances and exits to the acute care facilities to centralize the foot traffic of patients, visitors and team members coming in and out. Screening will be implemented at these entrances, also starting on March 20.

Please note, these restrictions do NOT apply to those seeking care.

The restrictions apply to the following hospitals throughout the Novant Health system, including:

Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center

Novant Health Charlotte Orthopedic Hospital

Novant Health Clemmons Medical Center

Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital

Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center

Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center

Novant Health Matthews Medical Center

Novant Health Medical Park Hospital

Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center

Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

Novant Health Rowan Medical Center

Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center

This is a rapidly evolving situation and Novant Health will take additional steps to help control the spread of the virus as necessary.

We encourage all loved ones of our patients to use phone calls or video chats on personal phones or mobile devices to communicate.