Not sure if a store requires a mask? Here’s a list of local businesses and their mask policies

Now that Governor Roy Cooper has lifted the executive order mandating social distancing, capacity limits and most mask requirements in North Carolina, people are wondering which businesses will still require customers to wear masks.

Here’s a list of mask policies for businesses in the Piedmont Triad:

CVS: The chain is reevaluating its in-store policy, which currently requires customers and employees to wear masks. It is reviewing the relaxed guidelines.

Harris Teeter: The mask requirement is still in place.

Home Depot: Masks are required for customers and employees.

Kroger: The mask requirement is still in place.

Lowe’s Foods: The grocery store chain released the following statement on Friday:

“We are currently evaluating our policies based on the new CDC recommendations and the North Carolina Governor’s announcement. Both recommend that people who have not been vaccinated continue to wear their masks. For now, we will continue to have our Hosts (what we call our employees) wear masks while working in our stores.”

Starbucks: Mask policies are still in place.

Trader Joe’s: Vaccinated customers will no longer be required to wear a mask.

Target: In a statement to Nexstar’s WJW, Target said it “will continue to require all of our coronavirus safety measures in all stores, including masks and social distancing, while we review guidance from the CDC and evaluate the guidance we offer our team and guests.”

Walgreens: Walgreens is currently reviewing the updated guidelines.

Walmart: Walmart announced Friday that customers and staff who have received the COVID-19 vaccine will no longer be required to wear masks inside the store.