Northern Guilford High School principal to bike laps around school for each graduating senior

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The pandemic robbed many high school seniors of the send off they expected, so communities have been stepping up to give them the spotlight.

Northern Guilford High School Principal Janiese McKenzie has a plan to recognize each and every single graduating senior.

Beginning Monday, McKenzie plans to ride her bike one lap around the school for each student in the school’s Class of 2020.

She’ll hit the road at about 2:15 and bike 10 laps around the school for the first week. She expects to increase that number each week.

“I hope to complete all 343 before June 5th,” McKenzie posted to Facebook on Sunday. “I will be riding for seniors Sydney Adam through Tyler Anderson tomorrow.”