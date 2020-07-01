North Myrtle Beach approves mask mandate requiring face masks in public places

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Going shopping? Getting a haircut? Picking up a prescription? North Myrtle Beach says you’ll need a mask if you want to go out in public.

North Myrtle Beach’s ordinance goes into effect 12 p.m. Thursday now that the council has unanimously approved the measure.

Anyone who violates this ordinance will be charged with a civil infraction and fines up to $25.

The mask mandate applies to people shopping at retail businesses, like grocery stores and pharmacies, as well as service businesses, like hair salons and tattoo parlors.

Restaurant, retail and government workers must also wear masks when working with the public. They can be fined up to $100 for a violation, and can be charged again for every day they’re in violation.

The city does allow some leeway, giving an exemption for people with health concerns that would get in the way of safely wearing, putting on or taking of a mask. There is also a religious exemption.