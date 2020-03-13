Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Northern Guilford High School and Gateway Education Center will be closed on Friday for additional cleaning, the schools announced late Thursday night.

Northern Guilford High said in a statement on Facebook that no one in the building is being tested for coronavirus and no one has tested positive.

"I apologize for the late hour for this notice," NGHS said in the announcement. "However, we are doing everything we can to protect the health and well-being of our students and staff."

Gateway's announcement was posted to the Gateway PTA and Friends Facebook page.

"Out of an abundance of caution, Gateway is closed tomorrow for cleaning," the school said. "Thank you for your patience! Keeping our kids healthy is the number one priority."

