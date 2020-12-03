North Carolinians divided on coronavirus vaccine, High Point University poll finds

FILE – This May 4, 2020, file photo provided by the University of Maryland School of Medicine, shows the first patient enrolled in Pfizer’s COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine clinical trial at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore. The German pharmaceutical company BioNTech and its U.S. partner Pfizer say they have submitted an application for conditional approval of their coronavirus vaccine with the European Medicines Agency. (Courtesy of University of Maryland School of Medicine via AP, File)

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Reports are optimistic about the future of a coronavirus vaccine, but a High Point University poll found that North Carolinians are divided.

HPU’s poll includes 1,000 responses including respondents from each of the state’s 100 counties.

The poll found that 42% of respondents would get a coronavirus vaccine if one came out within the next 12 months. Meanwhile, 31% said they wouldn’t get it, and 27% either didn’t answer or said they were not sure.

If the vaccine is developed within the next six months, respondents were a bit more apprehensive. 38% said they would take the vaccine, 34% said they would not take the vaccine, and 27% are unsure.

North Carolinians appeared to feel more confident about the seasonal influenza vaccine.

For 2019, 52% said they had gotten the flu vaccine, and 44% said they did not get it.

For 2020, 25% had already gotten the flu vaccine, 30% plan to and 10% said they were either unsure or do not plan to get a flu vaccine this year. 35% won’t get the flu vaccine.

More than half of North Carolinians polled, 53%, feel that the worst is yet to come. 23% believe the worst is behind us, and 24% are unsure.

Nearly half of respondents, 48%, say the U.S. will not go far enough in limiting the activities and movement of Americans while about a third, 33%, say the U.S. will go too far.

The Survey Research Center puts a credibility interval of plus or minus 3.2 percentage points to account for a traditional 95% confidence interval for the estimates (plus or minus 3.1 percentage points) and a design effect of 1.06 (based on the weighting). The data is weighted toward population estimates for age, gender, race/ethnicity, and education level based on U.S. Census numbers for North Carolina. For more information on methodology, visit the High Point University website.

All adults – COVID-19 Vaccine Awareness (November 2020)

Are you aware that a COVID-19 vaccine is in development?

Yes – 94%

No – 6%

(All adult North Carolina resident online sample, surveyed Nov. 17 – 21, 2020, n = 1000 and credibility interval of +/- 3.2%)

All adults – Flu Shot Last Year (November 2020)

Did you receive the seasonal influenza vaccine last year?

Yes – 52%

No – 44%

Unsure – 4%

(All adult North Carolina resident online sample, surveyed Nov. 17 – 21, 2020, n = 1000 and credibility interval of +/- 3.2%)

All adults – Flu Shot This Year (November 2020)

Do you intend to receive the seasonal influenza vaccine this year?

Yes – 30%

No – 35%

Already received – 25%

Unsure – 10%

(All adult North Carolina resident online sample, surveyed Nov. 17 – 21, 2020, n = 1000 and credibility interval of +/- 3.2%)

All adults – Intent to Take COVID-19 Vaccine Next 12 Months (November 2020)

Do you intend to receive a COVID-19 vaccine should one become available in the next 12 months?

Yes – 42%

No – 31%

Unsure – 27%

(All adult North Carolina resident online sample, surveyed Nov. 17 – 21, 2020, n = 1000 and credibility interval of +/- 3.2%)

All adults – Intent to Take COVID-19 Vaccine Next 6 Months (November 2020)

Do you intend to receive a COVID-19 vaccine should one become available in the next 6 months?

Yes – 38%

No – 34%

Unsure – 27%

(All adult North Carolina resident online sample, surveyed Nov. 17 – 21, 2020, n = 1000 and credibility interval of +/- 3.2%)

All adults – COVID-19 Worst is Behind Us or Yet to Come (November 2020)

Which of the following best describes your feelings about the coronavirus in the United States?

The worst is behind us – 23%

The worst is yet to come – 53%

Unsure – 24%

(All adult North Carolina resident online sample, surveyed Nov. 17 – 21, 2020, n = 1000 and credibility interval of +/- 3.2%)

All adults – US Will Go Too Far or Not Far Enough Responding to COVID-19 (November 2020)

Which worries you more about responding to the coronavirus—that the United States will not go far enough in limiting the activities and movement of Americans, or that the United States will go too far in limiting the activities and movement of Americans?

The U.S. will not go far enough – 48%

The U.S. will go too far – 33%

Unsure – 19%

(All adult North Carolina resident online sample, surveyed Nov. 17 – 21, 2020, n = 1000 and credibility interval of +/- 3.2%)