Watch Now
FOX8 Morning News

North Carolina transportation department furloughs more than 9,000 employees

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Department of Transportation has told its employees to take unpaid time off until the end of June to help the department save money as part of cost-cutting measures during the coronavirus pandemic.

Transportation Secretary J. Eric Boyette wrote in an email to 9,300 employees on Monday that they will have until June 26 to take 20 hours of unpaid time off.

News outlets report the furloughs will also affect the department’s executive and senior leadership teams.

An official told the News & Observer the furloughs will save the department about $7 million.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories
North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline: 1-866-462-3821

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter