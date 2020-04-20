North Carolina town reopens beach for exercise, swimming

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. — A North Carolina town plans to reopen its beach with a few limitations, according to a news release.

Beginning 12 p.m. Monday, Wrightsville Beach is reopening the ocean and sound side beach access points and beachers.

The town says the beaches are open only for “individual, non-stationary exercise activities to include only walking, jogging, swimming, and surfing/water sports.

Sunbathing, fishing and sitting on the beach are not allowed, and visitors cannot bring towels, blankets, chairs, tents, coolers or umbrellas.

People who use these beaches for exercise must continue social distancing and cannot have a group of more than 10 people.

All town-owned parking lots and public on-street parking is both closed to the public.

Residents of Wrightsville Beach who have current parking hang tags or tax decals will be allowed to park on the street only if they cannot access the beach from their private property.

Anyone who violates these rules could face a class 2 misdemeanor charge and a $500 civil fine.