North Carolina to test all nursing home residents, workers

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina has announced plans to test all nursing home workers and residents for the coronavirus over the next two months.

Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen says the partnership with CVS Omnicare will provide one-time COVID-19 tests to about 36,000 residents and 25,000 staff in more than 400 nursing homes across the state.

A cost estimate was not immediately provided on Tuesday.

Nearly half of all COVID-related deaths in North Carolina to date have come from nursing homes.

There has also been 123 coronavirus outbreaks in nursing homes thus far into the global pandemic, and those over the age of 75 are most vulnerable.