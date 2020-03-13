Most North Carolina court cases to be postponed 30 days over coronavirus concerns, North Carolina Supreme Court chief justice says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Chief Justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court Cheri Beasley ordered most court cases to be continued for at least 30 days, she announced during a Friday news conference.

The exceptions will be limited and will include bond, probate and probable cause hearings, as well as domestic violence hearings.

Trials currently underway will continue.

Magistrates will still issue arrest warrants and perform marriages.

This is effective Monday.

This is in effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video