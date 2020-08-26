North Carolina State University sends students home amid ‘quickly rising number of positive cases of COVID-19’

North Carolina State University is sending students home as more cases of coronavirus pop up on campus.

The university said students must schedule a time to move out of on-campus residences beginning Thursday unless they are granted an exception.

Students will move out over an 11-day period from Thursday to Sept. 6.

“Over the past few days, our campus community has experienced a quickly rising number of positive cases of COVID-19 in both on- and off-campus housing,” said Chancellor Randy Woodson. “We hoped and strived to keep residence halls open and safe to best serve our students. However, the rapid spread and increasing rate of positive cases have made our current situation untenable.”

NCSU says they plan to work with on-campus residents to make sure the move-out process is safe.

The university plans to offer students prorated refunds for housing and dining for the fall semester.

Any students currently in on-campus quarantine or isolation must be cleared by Student Health Services before they can move out.

Since March, North Carolina State has reported 501 students and 45 employees who tested positive for the coronavirus.

“I tremendously appreciate our many staff and faculty who worked so hard to try to make the on-campus experience a possibility for our students,” Woodson said. “I am also sincerely thankful to the vast majority of our students who joined in and did their part to protect the Pack.”