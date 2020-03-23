North Carolina schools grades K-12 closed for in-person instruction through May 15

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RALEIGH, N.C. -- North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Monday that schools will remain closed to in-person instruction through May 15.

He said this change is coming through an executive order.

Cooper previously closed schools until March 30 before issuing this extension.

He says they arrived at this date by looking at guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and public health officials. He added however that this plan could change as circumstances change.

Schools, he added, should be providing students with as much remote learning as possible.