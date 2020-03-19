North Carolina reports first confirmed case of coronavirus community spread

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RALEIGH, N.C. -- North Carolina has its first documented case of a person contracting COVID-19 through community spread in the state.

A person in Wilson County contracted the coronavirus without traveling outside of the state.

This update came Thursday during a news conference with Gov. Roy Cooper and state health leaders.

Mandy Cohen, the secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, says the next stage is mitigation.

She says testing of people with mild symptoms will be less important at this stage.

