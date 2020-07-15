North Carolina prisoner at Albemarle Correctional Institution dies of coronavirus

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina prisoner has died of the coronavirus, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

The offender, who was housed at Albemarle Correctional Institution, was taken to the hospital on July 8.

He was tested for the coronavirus and got a positive result on Saturday.

He died at the hospital on Tuesday, the sixth inmate to die of the virus.

“His death is a tragedy, and we are continuing to work hard to handle the impact of COVID-19 in our prisons,” said Todd Ishee, commissioner of prisons. “The health and safety of the staff and the offenders in our custody remains our top priority.”

NCDPS reports that the man, who was in his late 50s, had pre-existing conditions.