North Carolina prisoner at Albemarle Correctional Institution dies of coronavirus

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina prisoner has died of the coronavirus, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.
The offender, who was housed at Albemarle Correctional Institution, was taken to the hospital on July 8.
He was tested for the coronavirus and got a positive result on Saturday.
He died at the hospital on Tuesday, the sixth inmate to die of the virus.
“His death is a tragedy, and we are continuing to work hard to handle the impact of COVID-19 in our prisons,” said Todd Ishee, commissioner of prisons. “The health and safety of the staff and the offenders in our custody remains our top priority.”
NCDPS reports that the man, who was in his late 50s, had pre-existing conditions.