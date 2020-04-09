North Carolina lawmakers working to extend vehicle inspection deadlines amid pandemic

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina lawmakers are working to extend deadlines for vehicle inspections as the coronavirus leaves more people stuck at home.

North Carolina Senate Leader Phil Berger (R-Rockingham) and House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) released a statement Thursday.

“We continue to work with the Governor’s team to identify and resolve issues facing North Carolinians in this crisis,” said Speaker Moore and Senator Berger. “DMV regulations are a particularly pressing matter that we have worked daily for several weeks on a bipartisan basis to resolve.

“We support passage of legislation when the General Assembly reconvenes to retroactively extend vehicle inspection deadlines. Until such legislation passes, we support bureaucratic flexibility on compliance with the existing deadlines. Based on our communications with the Executive Branch, we understand that the Department of Public Safety and State Highway Patrol are doing just that by not prioritizing enforcement.”

“This shared commitment by the legislative and executive branches provides North Carolinians’ certainty that the state government will provide this flexibility they need now and act to retroactively alleviate DMV deadlines despite the current law temporarily in place.”