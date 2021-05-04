North Carolina House ending COVID-19 proxy voting practice

FILE – In this Nov. 3, 2020, file photo, a poll worker talks to a voter before they vote on a paper ballot on Election Day in Atlanta. The sweeping rewrite of Georgia’s election rules that was signed into law by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp Thursday, March 25, 2021, represents the first big set of changes since former President Donald Trump’s repeated, baseless claims of fraud following his presidential loss to Joe Biden. Georgia’s new, 98-page law makes numerous changes to how elections will be administered, including a new photo ID requirement for voting absentee by mail. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina House members no longer have the option to cast floor votes remotely. It’s the result of improving conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The House returned this week to operating rules in which members must be present in the chamber to cast “ayes” and “noes.”

House leaders offered proxy voting last spring and it continued into the first months of this year’s session.

The number of members using proxy voting has dwindled as more legislators receive vaccinations. The Senate has never offered proxy voting.

Both the House and Senate continue to let members participate in committee meetings through online technology.