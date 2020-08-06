North Carolina high school sports will be delayed past Sept. 1, NCHSAA says

RALEIGH, N.C. — High school sports in North Carolina are on hold past the start of September, according to the North Carolina High School Athletic Association.

On Wednesday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced that the state will remain in phase two of the state’s reopening plan until at least September 11.

NCHSAA said in a statement that this means they will need to delay the start of sports past Sept. 1, but offered no word on when sports may resume.

The NCHSAA said it is still planning on having sports this upcoming school year.

Here is the full statement from the NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker:

At his press conference on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, Governor Roy Cooper and his health team extended Phase Two of the state’s reopening plan until at least September 11. Unfortunately, this announcement means that the start of sports for the 2020-2021 school year will be delayed beyond September 1 for NCHSAA member schools. The NCHSAA Staff Board of Directors will review all available options, seek input from SMAC, DPI, a sports Ad Hoc Committee and announce a calendar for playing sports during the upcoming school year. It is hoped that we can make this announcement prior to August 17, 2020. We want to play sports during this upcoming school year and are making plans to do so; however, the health and safety of all participants, including coaches and other essential staff, will be a priority as decisions and plans are made. We appreciate your patience and your understanding.

🚨NCHSAA delays start of 2020-2021 sports beyond September 1🚨



Commissioner Que Tucker's full statement below ⬇️#WeAretheNCHSAA pic.twitter.com/vFpq26wJhf — NCHSAA (@NCHSAA) August 6, 2020