North Carolina gym owners call for governor to let them reopen in next phase

Phase 2 is expected to expire on Friday and fitness centers are hoping to get the all-clear.

Governor Roy Cooper is expected to address the state on Wednesday.

A few hours before the governor’s briefing, gym owners, employees and members are meeting in Raleigh to ask North Carolina lawmakers to join 47 other states in safely reopening gyms.

The state shut down gyms 90 days ago. Since then gym owners have been waiting for action from Governor Cooper.

“They are in a corner. They are wondering when they are going to reopen. They are getting no response from the governor or the DHHS about possibilities of when they can reopen, and all they know is they are probably down to their last few dollars,” said Doug Warf, the president of O2 Fitness.

Warf says twice during this process the company’s North Carolina facilities have staffed back up just to let employees go again.

“Then there is the yo-yo effect. We tried to keep those team members on as long as we could. We made it to the second week of June, but for us to be able to forecast for an unknown is impossible,” said Warf.

A group of gyms and fitness clubs formed the Fitness Operators for Responsible Reopening to take control of their future.

The coalition created a 14-step plan, training gyms across the state on how to safely reopen.

“We feel like we’ve done enough to show that gyms are safe and healthy and that the data and science actually back that,” said Warf.

Warf says they will continue to work with state leaders and health officials until they can assure members working out indoors is a healthy one.

“It is challenging and frustrating, but I also know it’s challenging and frustrating for them too. They are trying to analyze the data points that they are seeing and make decisions that are tough, and we understand that that’s why we wanted to be a help in the process, not a hinderance,” said Warf.