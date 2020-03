Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RALEIGH, N.C. -- North Carolina gyms, hair and nail salons and sweepstakes must close Wednesday as Gov. Roy Cooper takes a dramatic step in preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

Cooper said Monday that these businesses will need to close beginning 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 25.

Gatherings will also be limited to no more than 50 people.

During the same news conference, the governor also said he will order schools to remain closed for in-person instruction until May 15.