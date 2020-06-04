North Carolina girl dies from complications of COVID-19

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham community is mourning the loss of an eight-year-old girl after she died from complications related to COVID-19.

Aurea Soto Morales, better known as “Yoshi,” died on Monday at UNC hospital.

The second grader at Creekside Elementary began feeling ill last week

“My sister and I started to get the COVID-19 symptoms,” said Jennifer Morales, the girl’s sister.

Morales said their parents had tested positive for the virus early last week. At the end of the week, both Morales and Yoshi also tested positive for COVID-19.

On Friday, Yoshi had a seizure and was rushed to the hospital.

“On Saturday, her brain started to swell up and she went into a coma,” Morales said.

On Monday, her family said Yoshi died from complications of the virus.

The girl’s family said they want everyone to take the virus more seriously.

“Everyone associates it with old people, as they think they’re the only ones who are going to get it, but that’s not true,” Morales said. “My sister got it.”

Morales said they are asking everyone to continue to wear masks and to stay home if you are feeling sick. They are also asking businesses to wipe down surfaces and to continue to limit the number of people who inside at a time.

“Every little thing they do may save lives,” Morales said. “We don’t want other parents to suffer from what we are going through.”

If you would like to help the family out during this time, the family has created a GoFundMe page. Go here to donate.