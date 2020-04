Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. -- Social distancing may keep them apart, but it won't stop these deputies from touching your heart.

Four deputies with the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office teamed up to create a "virtual quartet" with all four singers recording from different locations.

The video features Deputy Tony Fulford, Fsgt. Adam Stanley, Deputy Ken Medlin and Deputy Drake Phelps singing "Sweet Beulah Land."

The post instantly caught on with more than 10,000 reactions.