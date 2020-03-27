North Carolina coronavirus patient dies in Johnston County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Johnston County Public Health officials announced Friday the county’s first COVID-19 associated death. It’s at least the third death in the state.

According to county health officials, the person died on Thursday “from complications associated with the virus.” The patient was in their mid-60s and had underlying medical conditions.

“We are saddened to hear of this loss to our Johnston County community and extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones,” said Johnston County Health Director Dr. Marilyn Pearson. “Although most people will have mild to moderate symptoms with this virus, some will have a more severe illness. This reminds us all to do our part to decrease the chance of infection and stop the spread of the virus by following social distancing recommendations and staying home to the extent possible.”

This patient’s death is at least the third COVID-19 associated death in North Carolina.