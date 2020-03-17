Watch live
White House coronavirus task force Tuesday morning briefing
Watch Now
FOX8 Noon News

North Carolina closing restaurants, bars for dine-in customers beginning at 5 pm; executive order to include expansion of unemployment benefits to workers

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

North Carolina bars and restaurants will close at 5 p.m. today, March 17, for dine-in customers, according to a news release from N.C. Gov. Cooper’s office.

Take-outs and delivery can continue.

Gov. Cooper and the state’s Coronavirus Taskforce will announce the Executive Order at news conference at 2 p.m. today. We will livestream the news conference here at myfox8.com.

The Executive Order will also include an expansion of unemployment benefits to help North Carolina workers impacted by COVID-19.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories
North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline: 1-866-462-3821

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter