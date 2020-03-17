North Carolina closing restaurants, bars for dine-in customers beginning at 5 pm; executive order to include expansion of unemployment benefits to workers

North Carolina bars and restaurants will close at 5 p.m. today, March 17, for dine-in customers, according to a news release from N.C. Gov. Cooper’s office.

Take-outs and delivery can continue.

Gov. Cooper and the state’s Coronavirus Taskforce will announce the Executive Order at news conference at 2 p.m. today. We will livestream the news conference here at myfox8.com.

The Executive Order will also include an expansion of unemployment benefits to help North Carolina workers impacted by COVID-19.