North Carolina bill waiving road tests for teen drivers amid pandemic heads to governor’s desk

RALEIGH, N.C. — Lawmakers are closing in on a new law that would allow teen drivers to skip the road test on the path to getting their license in North Carolina during the pandemic.

The North Carolina House of Representatives and Senate passed House Bill 158 on Thursday.

All that’s left is Gov. Roy Cooper’s signature.

The bill, which has not been titled, would only apply to level 2 provisional licenses, which allow drivers between the ages of 16 and 18 to drive alone between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m.

The bill would not apply to level 3 provisional licenses with which a new driver can drive at any hour unsupervised.

Road tests would once again be required once the state resumes administration of road tests for level 2 limited provisional license applicants.