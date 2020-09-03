North Carolina asks what’s your reason to wear a face mask in new ‘Whatever Your Reason’ public health campaign

RALEIGH, N.C. — Community. Mom. School. Abuelita. Sports.

These are just some of the reasons that people are making sure to wear face masks amid the pandemic.

North Carolina’s Department of Health and Human Services has launched a new campaign, “Whatever Your Reason,” for North Carolinians to share the reasons that they wear face masks.

NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen said, “It’s a statewide public campaign to encourage every North Carolinian to wear a mask in our collective fight against COVID-19.”

Cohen said the video, which is planned to air on TV, shows real North Carolinians and their reasons for wearing a mask. The video premiered during a Sept. 3 news conference.