No one allowed in open businesses in Boone without spending 14 nights straight in Watauga County, council rules

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Gavel (Getty Images)

Gavel (Getty Images)

BOONE, N.C. — The Town of Boone is cracking on who is allowed in newly reopened businesses, according to the Watauga Democrat.

Unless you are a work commuter, you are not allowed inside open businesses if you spent the night outside of Watauga County.

This new ruling applies not only to visitors to the town, but town residents who spend nights outside of the county.

All people must either test negative for the coronavirus or spend 14 uninterrupted nights in Watauga County before you will be allowed to enter open businesses, the Watauga Democrat reports.

The town set this restriction in place on Thursday, and it’s set to run until at least June 16.

The council voted 3 to 1.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories
North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline: 1-866-462-3821

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter