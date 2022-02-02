No COVID-19 vaccine mandate for NC 17-year-olds

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — There will be no mandate that 17-year-olds or high school seniors to be vaccinated for COVID-19. The North Carolina Commission on Public Health in its virtual meeting Wednesday morning denied a petition to do just that.

The petition, submitted on Oct. 1 by four members of the faculty at Appalachian State University – Stella Anderson of the Department of Management, Nancy Love of Government and Justice Studies, Martha McCaughey of Sociology and Emily Dakin of Social work – was signed by 255 college students, most of them from Appalachian State.

In supporting this requirement, the petition cited, in brief, the emergence of “safe, effective, and available COVID-19 vaccines;” the need for the UNC System to take participation in vaccination beyond voluntary; the recommendation in April of the American College Health Association that all higher education institutions should mandate vaccination; and that the request “is supported by overwhelming evidence, precedence, law, and the authority of the Commission itself.”

Proponents had approached the commission and specified high school-aged students because the commission can set policy for grades K-12 but not for college students. Most public colleges and universities make vaccination easy and encourage it but have no requirements.

Gov Roy Cooper and three of the state’s top health officials, Dr. Elizabeth C. Tilson, the state’s health director, Dr. Kelly Kimple of the NC Department of Health & Human Service’s Women’s and Children’s Health Section and Mark T. Benton, assistant secretary for public health at NC DHSS, had said they didn’t consider such a rule change to be necessary – at least not now.

During the meeting members of the commission agreed with those views and said they believe vaccines are effective but encouraged immunization and boosters that are available now to all students.

There were public comments submitted online during the meeting, which the commission stopped to review, but their contents weren’t immediately made public.

One member told the commission that the staff should move forward with evaluation a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for schools but doesn’t believe 17-year-olds should be singled out.

In a memo to Dr. Ronald B. May, the commission’s chair, Tilson, Kimple and Benton had said they thought a change in rules was premature.

“With information about vaccine doses and booster scheduling still evolving, we believe it is premature for the Commission to codify the immunization schedule through rulemaking. The Commission could consider adding a COVID-19 vaccine to the childhood immunization schedule at a later date,” they wrote.

The Commission for Public Health consists of 13 members, four of whom are elected by the North Carolina Medical Society and nine of whom are appointed by Cooper, who also named its chair and vice chair. By statute this group determines most public health policy in the state. Tilson serves in advisory and reporting capacity.

As of earlier this week, NCDHHS records show that 48% of state residents between the age of 12 and 17 have been vaccinated by at least one shot of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Among 18-24-year-olds, that rate grows to 54%. Of those 5-11, the rate is 25%.

North Carolina has recorded more than 2.442 million cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and as of Jan. 29 about 99,630 of them are between the ages of 15 and 17. Another 145,545 are between the ages of 10 and 14.

Tess Bargebuhr of WGHP contributed to this report.