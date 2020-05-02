New York man recovers from coronavirus after weeks in intensive care

NEW YORK — A New York man suffering from the coronavirus has recovered and left hospital after weeks in intensive care.

Warnell Vega was released by medics after receiving treatment at the Mount Sinai Hosptial.

Doctors said Vega, 33, was suffering acute symptoms of COVID-19 and pulmonary embolism.

He spent days in intensive care and expressed his gratitude to the staff at Mount Sinai for saving his life.

The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people.

For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.