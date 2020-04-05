New York begins to see positive signs their coronavirus cases may be plateauing as more medical support arrives

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- On Sunday, New York City's mayor, Bill de Blasio said that, although there are hopeful signs that the city's coronavirus cases may be plateauing, he remains "careful" about the positive developments.

New York remains the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in the US.

Of the more than 9,400 deaths from the virus in the US, over 4,100 victims were in New York.

Governor Andrew Cuomo said Sunday that there may be glimmers of hope in the still rising numbers of cases, suggesting that maybe the plateau of those cases has arrived.

But he stressed it's too early to tell if that's true. So in the meantime, the efforts to ramp up a massive new health system to deal with the coronavirus are still underway.

The Jacob Javits Convention Center will reopen Monday as a 2,500 bed plus coronavirus hospital run by the federal government.

That's in addition to other new hospital systems set up by the state and federal officials throughout the state.

The coronalvirus is still part of the conversation in New York and a big part of daily life.

The city remains on lockdown during quarantine as officials check to see if numbers are suggesting there might be light at the end of the tunnel.