New website is connecting High Point residents with people who can answer their coronavirus questions

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A new website created by the Hayden-Harman Foundation is connecting folks that live in the greater High Point area with agencies that can answer their coronavirus questions.

Patrick Harman is the executive director of the foundation. He explained why Highpointresources.org was created.

“There’s a lot of information out there, but it was not housed in one location,” Harman said.

Highpointresources.org covers coronavirus related topics like unemployment assistance, senior care and food insecurity.

Jane Liebscher is the president of the United Way of Greater High Point. According to Liebscher, a one-stop website is a benefit for people experiencing the difficulties of the pandemic.

“People are experiencing stresses because of the coronavirus,” Liebscher said. ”Many of these individuals, they never had to reach out for help. They don’t know where to go.”

Carl Vierling is the executive director of the Greater High Point Food Alliance.

Since the shutdown, food pantries that are a part of the alliance have seen a huge increase in people looking for food. The website is a link for those who need assistance.

“Life on Lexington Church served 250 households today,” Vierling said. “People are so thankful for what you are doing. You don’t think it’s a big deal, but it’s impactful because you are meeting a real need in the community.”

Volunteers have placed Highpointresources.org signs across the city, letting folks know there is an easy source they can turn to for support.

In a short period of time, the website has collected over 500 views. The number of visits will continue to climb as the coronavirus continues to change people’s lives.

“We know that the impact of people that have lost their jobs is tremendous, and the need is immediate,” Liebscher said. “But the need will be seen for weeks and months to come.”

Highpointresources.org creators are constantly adding to the site. They are currently working on making more educational resources available.