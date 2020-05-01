NEW: NC Coronavirus cases – search by ZIP code

Health officials in North Carolina are now uploading COVID-19 case count data by ZIP code on the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services website.

Uploading the lab confirmed case data by ZIP code makes the virus developments in NC easier to understand during a confusing time said Mandy Cohen, the secretary of the NCDHHS.

ZIP code level data may change once a residence is verified.

The total number reflected in the ZIP code level data may also differ from the total number of cases and deaths at either the county or state level.

“There will not be data shared for ZIP codes that have less than 500 people and less than five lab confirmed cases,” Cohen said.

All of the data is preliminary and may change as cases are investigated

The number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 10,923 as of 11:30 a.m. Friday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

In North Carolina, 399 people have died. About 550 people are currently hospitalized.

Alamance County: 116 (1 death)

Alleghany County: 4

Caswell County: 24

Chatham County: 343 (8 deaths)

Davidson County: 166 (8 deaths)

Davie County: 31 (2 deaths)

Forsyth County: 245 (5 deaths)

Guilford County: 415 (30 deaths)

Montgomery County: 38 (2 death)

Randolph County: 209 (3 deaths)

Rockingham County: 26 (2 deaths)

Stokes County: 11

Surry County: 13 (1 death)

Wilkes County: 42 (1 death)

Yadkin County: 17 (1 death)

Alamance County is reporting an outbreak of coronavirus at a longterm care facility, according to a news release.

On Friday, the Alamance County Health Department announced the outbreak at the skilled nursing facility White Oak Manor.

After collecting 120 specimens, the health department found 12 positive cases of the coronavirus.

Two employees also have confirmed cases.

The health department is working with White Oak Manor to continue testing residents and staff.

Alamance County reported its first confirmed coronavirus case on March 20. The county now faces 116 confirmed cases.

The health department says 52 people have been released from isolation and 62 remain in isolation. Four are in the hospital.

Alamance County has has two coronavirus-related deaths.

“As collection and testing increases in our area, we are likely to identify many more confirmed

cases,” said Alamance County Health Director Stacie Saunders. “It is important to use the precautions like washing your hands and keeping your distance from others. Please only make necessary outings because each interaction you have with another person could be an opportunity for the virus to spread.”