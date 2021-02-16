New COVID vaccine appointments available in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — New vaccine appointments will be available for people in groups 1 and 2 in Randolph County beginning on Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday afternoon, Randolph County Public Health released the following information:

“RCPH has a limited number of COVID-19 vaccine appointments available this week. If you are eligible for the vaccine as part of Group 1 – all healthcare workers OR Group 2 – individuals 65 years of age and older, call the vaccine appointment line beginning at 8:30am, Wednesday, February 17. The appointment line number is 336-365-6110. Please keep in mind that RCPH has an extremely limited supply of the vaccine and that the appointment line call volume remains very high. The phone line will close when all appointments have been filled.”