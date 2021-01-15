New COVID-19 appointments available in Guilford County for those 65 years of age and up

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — New COVID-19 vaccine appointments are availble in Guilford County for those 65 and older.

The Guilford County Division of Public Health released the following information:

The Guilford County Division of Public Health (GCDPH) is pleased to announce that we have received an additional 1,500 does of COVID-19 vaccines from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. A limited number of appointments are available.

Eligible community members in Phase 2 (those aged 65 and older) may register for a vaccine appointment online at www.healthyguilford.com.

COVID-19 vaccine clinics are currently being held at the following locations:

Mount Zion Baptist Church, 1301 Alamance Church Road, Greensboro, NC 27406

High Point University Community Center at Oak Hollow Mall, 921 Eastchester Drive, Suite 1230, High Point, NC 27262

Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W Gate City Blvd, Greensboro, NC 27403

Dr. Iulia Vann, Director of the Guilford County Division of Public Health said, “It has been incredibly encouraging to see so many Guilford County residents at the vaccine clinics these past few weeks. It is my goal to ensure that everyone in Guilford County seeking to be vaccinated can do so safely and efficiently. Public Health staff are scheduling and administering the vaccine based on the allotted dosages that we have received, and we are asking for everyone’s continued patience as we work to distribute them as quickly as possible.”

Appointment registration will remain open until all appointment slots have been filled.