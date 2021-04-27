New CDC guidelines: If you’re fully vaccinated, you don’t have to mask up under these circumstances

ATLANTA, Ga. (WGHP) — If you’ve been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, you’re world has gotten just a little bit bigger.

On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control issued the new guidelines.

You are considered fully vaccinated after two weeks or more since receiving your second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or two weeks or more since receiving the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

What’s new?

– You don’t need to wear a mask outdoors except in certain crowded settings and venues.

– You don’t need to be restricted from work following an exposure as long as you are asymptomatic.

– You don’t need to quarantine after an exposure if you live in a non-healthcare congregate setting.

– You may be exempted, if feasible, from routine screening testing if you are asymptomatic and have not been exposed.

Here’s everything else the CDC wants you to know if you’ve been fully vaccinated.

Friends and family also vaccinated?

If so, it’s safe for you to gather indoors. As long as everyone is fully vaccinated, you don’t even have to worry about masks or social distancing.

Go ahead and invite your friends over for dinner.

You still need to comply with the state’s rules about gatherings, so no big graduation or birthday parties. But you can host small ones!

Friends and family not yet vaccinated?

That’s OK! You can still meet up indoors with folks from one other household without masks or social distancing.

BUT, if anyone of them or anyone they live with has an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19, it’s better safe than sorry.

Want to travel?

Good news. You don’t need to get tested before or after traveling in the United States, and you won’t have to worry about self-quarantining.

Trying to go out of the country might be a little more complicated. Make sure you know the situation at your destination before hopping on that flight.

The U.S. won’t require you to get tested before leaving the country, but your destination might require it.

When you fly back to the U.S., you will need to show a negative test result before you get on the plane.

The CDC recommends that you get tested 3 to 5 days after international travel, but you don’t need to self-quarantine once you get back to the states.

What if my friend tests positive?

If you’re around someone who has COVID-19, the CDC says you don’t need to worry about staying away from other or getting tested unless you have symptoms of COVID-19.

That said, if you’ve been exposed and you live in a group home, detention facility or another group setting, you should still stay away from other people for 14 days. You should also get tested, even if you don’t have symptoms. This is to make sure that everyone else in your home is safe.

Things you should keep doing

Yes, we know it’s a pain, but there are many situations in which you will still need to wear a mask and stay at least six feet away from others.

The CDC says make sure you’ve got your mask and you’re social distancing if you’re in public, gathering with unvaccinated people from more than one household or visiting an unvaccinated person who is at high risk or lives with people who are at high risk.

Avoid medium and large-sized gatherings.

You may be able to travel, but you still need to make sure you’re masked up on planes, buses, trains and other forms of public transit.

Keep an eye on your health. If you start showing symptoms, especially if you’ve been around someone who is sick, you should get tested and stay home.