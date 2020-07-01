‘Never take a day for granted’: High Point pastor overcomes 10% chance to live after 80 days fighting COVID-19

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Family and friends say he is a living miracle.

A pastor in the Triad is back home after nearly three months in the hospital fighting COVID-19.

Bishop Rory Baker is the senior pastor at Fruit of the Spirit Ministries in Greensboro.

The 54-year-old was admitted to the hospital in April, but after more than 80 days of prayers, the Baker family finally got to welcome him home.

“I feel like the world has been lifted off my shoulder. I mean it was just a feeling that you could never give again,” said Ronda Baker, the bishop’s sister.

A parade of cars lined Baker’s street, celebrating his recovery, while he looked on, surrounded by his wife and children.

“I love them. I love them, and I tell people this, never take a day for granted,” said Bishop Baker.

The Bakers say they are survivors and most importantly they trusted and believed God would get them through.

“I couldn’t do nothing, but praise God because I knew he had just answered our prayers because the doctors only gave him 10% to live, but God said, ‘No, I got 90 to add on,'” said Betty Baker, the bishop’s mom.