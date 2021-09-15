Nearly 600 Mecklenburg County employees suspended for not showing proof of vaccination, testing negative for COVID

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Nearly 600 Mecklenburg County employees have been suspended for not showing proof of being vaccinated or testing negative for COVID, county officials said.

Wednesday, Sept. 15, was the deadline employees had to prove they were doing their role in keeping others safe from the vaccine. As warned, Mecklenburg County suspended 598 employees without pay for not showing proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.

Mecklenburg County suspended 598 employees today and that 221 are in parks and recreation. 128 in DSS were suspended but 290 of the employees are full time and of full time employees, DSS had the most suspensions at 119. Pamela Escobar, Mecklenburg County, Sept. 15, 2021

Employees have had a month to get vaccinated and now Mecklenburg County officials said they were looking at who didn’t get the COVID-19 shot, and who hadn’t submitted a negative COVID test.

Those employees who hadn’t done either, were suspended.

FOX 46 reached out to George Dunlap, the chairman of the Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners, who sent us this written statement earlier on Wednesday:

They will be suspended, however, we are in the process of verifying the information received and will have a better idea about the number being suspended at the end of the day. Chairman George Dunlap

Officials said roughly 70% of Mecklenburg County employees have already been vaccinated.

Statement on Mecklenburg County Employee COVID-19 Testing

“Unvaccinated Mecklenburg County Employees who have not submitted a negative COVID-19 test in the last seven days will receive suspension notices starting today, and will remain on unpaid suspension until proof of a vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test is confirmed.

With approximately 70 percent of all employees vaccinated, Mecklenburg County remains committed to providing a safe work environment for all employees, as well as a safe experience for our customers.

The County has enacted this process to meet the highest standard of COVID-19 prevention possible.”