NC university to pay off pandemic-related student debt

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Another historically Black university in North Carolina says it will pay off all outstanding balances for students as a response to pandemic-related debt.

The Charlotte Observer reports Johnson C. Smith University will cancel about $300,000 in debts.

Earlier this month, Livingstone College in Salisbury said it would forgive more than $2.8 million in debt for students who attended during the 2021 spring semester.

N.C. Central University in Durham has cleared more than $10 million in student debt, using federal COVID-19 relief funds to help a fourth of the student population.

North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline: 1-866-462-3821

