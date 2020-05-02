NC universities take top 3 spots in national ranking of online nursing programs

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – RegisteredNursing.org, an online nursing program, recently announced the top online RN to BSN nursing programs nationwide for 2020.

North Carolina took the top three spots.

Winston-Salem State University came in first, University of North Carolina Wilmington was second and Western Carolina University ranked third.

Fayetteville State University was also included in the list at number 10.

Ranking nursing programs across the nation makes it easier for people considering a nursing degree to choose the program that is right for them.

RN to BSN programs give registered nurses the ability to keep working while also finishing their bachelor’s degree.

Many schools had to quickly switch to distance learning programs as the COVID-19 pandemic began closing more brick-and-mortar schools across the country.