NC travelers urged to get vaccinated and boosted amid holiday travel, omicron surge

(WGHP) — Millions of people will be traveling to see their family members and friends over the holiday season. And as the new COVID omicron variant begins to emerge, health officials are urging travelers to be safe.

According to AAA, more than 109 million people will travel by road or plane to be with family for the holidays.

Officials with the Piedmont Triad Airport said they expect an increase of travelers leaving the Triad.

Officials said they have a total of about 252 departing flights this week, which is up about 65% over the same 7-day period in December 2020.

Health officials are urging people to practice COVID safety as they plan to travel this season, including continuing to follow CDC guidelines, wearing masks and social distancing.

“We are in a much stronger position this holiday season compared to last for one main reason: the remarkable COVID-19 vaccines,” said Governor Roy Cooper.

Medical experts said people who travel should make sure that they are all vaccinated, get tested one to two days before leaving home and, if eligible, get boosted.

Experts strongly urge anyone who feels sick to stay home.