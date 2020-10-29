NC Student Connect brings educators together to plan how to improve virtual learning

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Virtual learning is something a lot of parents and teachers have struggled with this year. Many families and even teachers still don’t have the hang of it.

“It’s frustrating as a parent. It’s frustrating as a teacher. It’s frustrating for kids,” said Guilford County Schools first grade teacher Lauren Giard. “Things were not meshing well, stuff wouldn’t load, but now we’ve worked out the kinks,” she said.

On Wednesday, a virtual conference hosted by NC Student Connect was helping address some of those issues. Although Giard didn’t get a chance to join the conference she agreed any resource helps.

“I learn something new every day with technology,” she explained. “I never considered myself tech savvy.”

The sessions provided a guide for online success. Here are some of the takeaways:

• It starts with limiting distractions like toys and phones,

• Create a work station with supplies for your child to use,

• Have your child set up their own desk, which enforces ownership over their learning space,

• Try to avoid learning in bed or on comfortable spaces,

• Get in a routine with set schedule everyday,

• Make sure your child understands the expectations of the day,

• Remember to take breaks and don’t forget to have fun.

Giard has seen it firsthand. Her students are making progress during this difficult time.

“It’s hard, it’s challenging, but they still show up every morning for my live lessons,” she said.

If you run into problems with any of the learning applications reach out to your child’s teacher or school’s technology worker.

“As frustrating as it is, we’re getting through it and everybody’s doing the best they can right now,” Giard added.

All of the conference sessions will be available on the NC Student Connect website. There’s another conference about STEM virtual learning in November.