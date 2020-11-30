North Carolina State says its men’s basketball game against William & Mary on Monday has been canceled due to coronavirus issues within the Tribe program.
The school announced the move late Sunday, saying that it was “exploring several options” to replace the game.
William & Mary athletics spokesman Kris Sears didn’t immediately return an email from The Associated Press regarding the nature of those virus issues.
Latest headlines from FOX8
- McRib returns this week: McDonald’s fan-fave back for 1st time in 8 years
- Moderna asking US, European regulators to OK its virus shots
- NC State, William & Mary cancel men’s basketball game due to COVID-19 issues
- Mother of slain Florida teen shot during his burial service
- Pennsylvania lawmaker informed of positive virus test during meeting with President Trump, source says