NC State sees COVID-19 cluster in its athletics department

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State University reported it has identified a cluster of COVID-19 cases associated with its athletics department.

The school made the announcement on its website Wednesday. They did not say how many people tested positive.

A “cluster” is defined by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services as five or more cases in close proximity.

The school says those who tested positive are being isolated and quarantined.

WRAL-TV reports the school’s women’s basketball team recently postponed a game due to concerns about the virus.

It’s not clear if the cluster was within the basketball team.