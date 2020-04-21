NC State accounting professor answers more of your questions about stimulus payments

RALEIGH, N.C. — Many have already received their stimulus payments from the IRS, but many others are still waiting,

Dr. Nathan Goldman, assistant professor of accounting at North Carolina State University, joined us on Tuesday to help answer your questions.

We talk about if taxes will be taken out of this stimulus payment, how the IRS determines your income and more.

Goldman also answered some of your questions in a previous segment.

Want to find out more? Check out the NC State Poole Business Guide which is consistently updated with new information.