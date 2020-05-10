NC Sheetz employee tests positive for COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An employee at a Sheetz location in Raleigh has tested positive for COVID-19, a company spokesperson says.

The employee works at the Sheetz located on 9915 Fayetteville Rd.

“We are taking an abundantly cautious approach, working with all employees who may have had close contact with this employee and exceeding all sanitation guidelines. All employees will be fully paid while this store remains closed. We apologize for the inconvenience caused by this closure and will continue to prioritize the well-being of our customers and employees as we join the nation in navigating this unprecedented health crisis,” said Sheetz PR Manager Nick Ruffner.

Because of the positive test, officials say the store has been closed and is being professionally cleaned and sanitized before it will reopen.