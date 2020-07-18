NC reports new single day coronavirus case record

In a new single day coronavirus case record, North Carolina reported 2,481 new cases of COVID-19.

More than 1,000 new coronavirus cases have been reported each day for 25 days.

At least 2,000 cases have been reported for three days in a row.

The number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 97,958 as of 12:10 p.m. Saturday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

In North Carolina, 1,629 people have died. About 1,154 people are currently hospitalized.

There have been 1,379,143 coronavirus tests completed.

As of Monday, July 13, there have been 67,124 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).

Here is a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Piedmont Triad:

Alamance County: 1,648 (39 deaths)

Alleghany County: 51

Caswell County: 167 (2 death)

Chatham County: 1,100 (47 deaths)

Davidson County: 1,392 (16 deaths)

Davie County: 271 (3 deaths)

Forsyth County: 4,122 (40 deaths)

Guilford County: 4,061 (132 deaths)

Montgomery County: 445 (10 deaths)

Randolph County: 1,707 (34 deaths)

Rockingham County: 352 (3 deaths)

Rowan County: 1,672 (43 deaths)

Stokes County: 194 (1 death)

Surry County: 652 (3 deaths)

Wilkes County: 653 (7 deaths)

Yadkin County: 404 (6 deaths)

A COVID-19 cluster was reported at a Guilford County child care center, according to a report released by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on Friday.

The cluster was reported at YESS Learning Center, located at 4211 Hilltop Road, Greensboro.

According to the report, four staff members and three children tested positive for the virus.

This is the first COVID-19 cluster identified in a Guilford County child care or school setting.

YESS Learning Center provides child care services for children ages 6 weeks to age 12.

A COVID-19 cluster was also reported at Randolph County child care facility on the DHHS report.