NC recruiters say vaccination status is now a requirement on resume

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — Job seekers should have a lot of things when applying for jobs.

Resume, social security information and identification may be required, but now recruiters say vaccine status is required on many applications.

“More companies are being encouraged to call for vaccinations for new employees and existing employees, and you’re seeing that well beyond the healthcare space. Our city and county government and companies are requiring vaccination or testing on a regular basis,” said Danielle Frazier of NC Works Charlotte.

Frazier and her team spend a lot of time helping people prepare for the interview process. She says the pandemic has changed even the interview process.

“That’s using technology. You’ve got to be mindful of your background. You’ve got to be mindful of your environment and try to lessen the distractions as much as possible,” she said.

FOX 46 caught up with a junior and senior at UNC Charlotte. Both students say they expect all of the job search changes.

“Honestly, I think it’s going to be a little bit easier now that everything is basically remote…and no one is going into a building,” said Feras, a UNC Charlotte senior.

“I definitely think you will have to have a vaccine, and I do have the vaccine as well,” said Kennedy, a UNC Charlotte junior.

