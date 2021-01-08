NC prison officials discuss incentives for prison inmates who get vaccinated

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Top North Carolina prison officials are discussing whether to offer incentives to inmates who decide to get vaccinated.

Commissioner of Prisons Todd Ishee said Thursday that increased visitation privileges are among the options being considered.

The state’s governor and top public health official have rejected the idea of implementing financial incentives statewide.

Vaccine hesitancy has proven high among nursing home residents.

Residents and workers are being paid to take a COVID-19 vaccine in some of the state’s long-term care facilities.

This comes as the state sees its highest levels of spread yet.