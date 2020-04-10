NC native goes viral singing Bill Withers classic “Lean on Me” in Walmart video

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — A song by the late Bill Withers is becoming a hit again, WTVR reports.

But not on the radio. It’s featured in a viral video by Walmart workers across the country.

“Lean on Me,” the number one song from 1972 is bringing comfort when anxiety is being felt by many in the US.

“If there’s no other time where we need each other, we need each other right now,” said Vernon Futrell, who sings in the viral video. “I feel totally awesome. And most of all, I feel very blessed.”

The combination of song and commercial is designed to make an impact.

For Vernon, the commercial isn’t about sales. It’s about a time and place in our country where people need each other.

“This is our moment, people, to stand up and just come together. We all need each other right now,” he said. “I want to be able to uplift someone along the way… I come to say, you can make it. Be encouraged. Great things can happen in this situation.”

The Tarheel comes from a large family of four girls and three boys.

“We all grew up in a little place called Seaboard North Carolina. My mother, she is the Mother of all Moms,” Vernon said.

Vernon says family is important to him.

“My Father has always encouraged me to do the right thing, make the best choices in life,” Vernon said.

One of those choices was to pursue singing.

“I sung in High School. I sung at Church. Just for the Community,” Vernon said.

Now Vernon can see firsthand how a song and the images in the commercial can inspire people.

“People really understood where we were coming from. It was just heart touch, heart feeling,” Vernon said.

The video has been viewed more than 5 million times on social media.